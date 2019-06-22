Summer Solstice weekend has a colorful three day celebration to welcome the season

The Summer Solstice celebration this weekend in Santa Barbara is one of the largest artistic celebrations in the country. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Quite possibly one of the most artistic and wackiest parades in America is becoming the creation of just about anyone who wants to enter it for the spectacular show in Santa Barbara.

"It is so beautiful and so fun," said Executive Summer Solstice Director Robin Elander with a radiant smile. The area has had gloomy June days this week, and everyone involved is hoping their positive energy and enthusiasm can alter the forecast.

"The little lack of that intensity from the sun means the people can beam out more intensity because they don't have to get water every three seconds," said Solstice Artistic Director Ricardo Morisson.

What was once just a parade at high noon on the Saturday closest to the actual Summer Solstice day has become a three day event. Friday night is a music party at Alameda Park, followed by the parade day on Saturday and more music Sunday in the park with a Reggae lineup.

"I think we rank high in the open to participation and creating spaces for people to participate from all walks of life," said Morrison.

A downtown Summer Solstice parade workshop is a buzz with activity. For weeks designers and artists have been putting together what they originally dreamed up to go with the theme "Wonder."

Float Designer Kent Epperson said, "it's got that final touch it feels so good." Organizers say they have what could be the biggest show ever to welcome in Summer.

Several groups have expanded from last year.

"The La Boheme (dancers) have over 100 participants, " said Morrison. "World Dance for Humanity has 80 people, so I think the parade itself is going to bulk out."

The theme is "Wonder." The interpretation can go anywhere. Elander said her entry is a pink spinoff from an Egyptian theme.

When it comes to changing appearances on the entries from the original thought, "In the transition from the drawing," said Morrison, " to three dimension it has transformed many times."

They are working under gloomy skies but plan a radiant show at high noon on Saturday.

As for the lineup, "there is a lot of music and sound and beef and then you need little fillers and then more beef because if you have the beef against beef it is too much," said Elander. "The electricity that comes from the crowd, everyone is smiling and happy and colorful and dressed up."