Santa Maria Elks work on final preparations for 76th Annual Rodeo and Parade

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The 76th Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade is just about here.

"It's just exciting," said Johnna Clark, Elks Rodeo media director. "The community has embraced it so much. There's just more and more people coming out to be a part of it and to make it a spectacular weekend for everybody."

This year's rodeo follows last year's historic 75th anniversary celebration.

By all measurements, the 2018 rodeo was the most successful in the long-running history of the historical event.

However, Clark said this rodeo is more than ready to top last year's big event.

"Coming off the 75th anniversary was epic, but we're not resting," Clark said. "The 76th really is going to be bigger and better."

To rise to even greater heights, rodeo organizers have lined up another impressive schedule of events, including several new features.

Among the new additions, Clark mentioned a new and improved marketplace and enhanced Camp Buckaroo kids section.

She added the Elks Rodeo will also be one of the first rodeos in the nation to feature breakaway roping as part of the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA).

"We've been named Wrangler Tour for the WPRA and the Pro Rodeo Tour (PRCA), so there's extra points and extra cash for the cowboys and cowgirls that come, so we expect an amazing turnout this year," Clark said.

In addition, the smaller bleachers section on the western edge of the arena has been removed. In its place is now the "Cactus Corral" tent.

"Our VIP tents are in high demand and we have quite a waiting list, so every year we always have to turn people away, so we're trying to make room," Clark said.

With the addition of the Cactus Corral, there are now four VIP tents that are set up along the edge of the arena.

"A lot of the businesses actually conduct business during the rodeo, so we want to be able to provide a great atmosphere for them," Clark said.

While many will watch in the tents, thousands more will take in the action in the main grandstand, which is also new this year.

At least 35,000 spectators are expected to attend the rodeo this year.

One of the annual highlights of the event will the Friday crowning of the new Elks Rodeo Queen. This year there are four candidates vying for the coveted crown.

It's unknown how much money they've raised, but the total will push the combined total over the course of 76 years to well over $12 million.

"What a tradition of celebrating the Western heritage and hospitality and tradition of rodeo," said Clark. "It's the community coming together to support and raise money, so that's the heart of rodeo and that's the heart of the Santa Maria Valley."

Besides PRCA and WPRA action inside the arena, spectators will also be entertained with pre-rodeo concerts, the Central Coast Kids Got Talent finals on Thursday, dancing nightly, and one of the city's most popular attractions, the parade on Saturday morning.

The 76th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade will be held May 30-June 2.

For more information, visit the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade website.