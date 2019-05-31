First weekend of June weekend events

First Weekend of June events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - CASA PACIFICA FUNDRAISER | SUNDAY 1-5PM | CSUCI, CAMARILLO

It's all about wine, food, and brews this Sunday at Cal State University Channel Islands in Camarillo! The 26th annual Casa Pacifica Angels Wine, Food, and Brew Festival has been voted the "best charity event" and "best food and drink festival" in Ventura County for several years in a row. It supports Casa Pacifica --- a home for abused and neglected children in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

https://www.cpwineandfoodfestival.com/

STATE STREET MILE | SUNDAY 8AM | STATE STREET, SANTA BARBARA

Ready to run, this Sunday is the State Street Mile in Santa Barbara. Humans and dog milers of all ages and abilities will be running through downtown Santa Barbara. All proceeds will go to the Santa Barbara District Attorney's Crime Victim Emergency Fund.

https://www.sbmile.com/

OJAI BLUES FESTIVAL | SATURDAY 1 PM | OJAI ART CENTER

For those that enjoy music head to the Ojai Blues Festival. It's this Saturday at 1PM at the Ojai Art Center. The lineup includes Crooked Eye Tommy featuring Rae Gordon. Tickets are $30 at the door and proceeds benefit the Ojai Art Center.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ojai-blues-fest-4-tickets-57345502943

ELKS RODEO PARADE| SATURDAY 9AM | DOWNTOWN SANTA MARIA

Saturday is the Elks Rodeo Parade in downtown Santa Maria. The floats hit the pavement at 9 am down Broadway. Don't miss all the music, horses, floats, and fun.

http://elksrec.com/