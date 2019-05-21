Events

Fire on the Fairways at Santa Maria Country Club

Second annual fundraising event

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 05:34 PM PDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 06:47 PM PDT

Santa Maria Firefighters Benevolent Foundation golf tourney

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Golfers teed it up for a good cause at the Santa Maria Country Club Monday for the second annual "Fire on the Fairways" charity golf tournament to benefit the Santa Maria Firefighters Benevolent Foundation.

The golf tournament helps raise money for local, county and state firefighters, retired firefighters, EMS responders and their families in time of need.

"With that money we've already sent checks out to firefighter familes around the state and the country in the last 12 months," said event organizer and Santa Maria City Fire Department engineer Jay Wilkins. "Firefighters with cancer locally that need that money, as well as families of firefighters around the state that have died in the line of duty. If they need help with medical bills, what have you, we're here to help them."

Last year's inaugural golf tournament raised about $30,000 and organizers expect to beat that amount this year.

Since it was started five years ago, the Santa Maria Firefighters Benevolent Foundation has raised over $60,000 to support local charities, youth sports organizations and their colleagues in emergency services in their time of need.

"Awareness is the biggest thing," Wilkins said. "A lot of people don't know that we exist, they know that their fire department is there to help them when they call 911, but we have a non-profit arm of that department that we're there to help the community and fill in the gaps with the resources that may not be there all the time for the firefighters that need it. Whether they get sick on the job, hurt or sometimes die in the line of duty, we want to be there for them."

"We have a duty to the public on calls for service," Wilkins said. "We also have a tremendous duty to the public when we're off duty as well just to raise money for those that may need it."

