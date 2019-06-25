Tributes flood in on 10-year anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Photos are placed in the shrubbery outside of Sycamore Valley Ranch, the former home of Michael Jackson. (Nathalie Vera/ KEYT )

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Tributes have been placed at the front gates of the former Neverland Ranch in Santa Barbara County, in honor of the 10-year anniversary of the property's former owner: pop superstar Michael Jackson.

Photos of Jackson sit outside the front gates of the now-named Sycamore Valley Ranch at 5225 Figueroa Mountain Rd. near Los Olivos.

Jackson owned the property for the majority of 20 years before transferring ownership to Sycamore Valley Ranch Company, LLC.

The sprawling property is best known as the famous home of the legendary music icon. But the property is also the backdrop of accusations of sexual abuse levied against Jackson by multiple parties. The HBO documentary Leaving Neverland is named after the home and the series mentions the location frequently.

Additional photos were placed at the Santa Barbara Superior Courthouse in Santa Maria, the site of Jackson's famous trial. Jackson was never found guilty of any accusations of sexual abuse.

On June 25, 2009, Jackson died due to a combination of multiple medications. Jackson's personal physician would later serve time for involuntary manslaughter in Jackson's death.

Ten years later, the site is closed off to visitors but that doesn't stop Jackson's fans from making pilgrimage to singer's former home. Every October, fans perform to Jackson's chart-topping single "Thriller" outside the property's front gates. Photos of Jackson can often be found in front of the entrance and people have even taken time to scrawl notes on the brick that surrounds the estate -- although that practice is mostly frowned upon these days.

On Tuesday, many people are expected to show up to the site to pay their respect to the deceased -- and divisive -- star.