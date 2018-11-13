The Great American Melodrama builds largest building in Oceano

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The historical Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville is constructing a 14,000 square-foot building in Oceano. The new building will house the company's box office, costumes, and design shops. They hope to have it opened by the holidays. (Naja Hill/ KCOY.com)

OCEANO, Calif - The Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville in Oceano is completing construction on a new 14,000 square foot building that will house its box office, administrative offices, and design shops.

The Melodrama has been presenting live professional theater on the central coast for more than 40 years. Its new headquarters will be on Highway 1 next to the original location where productions will still be held.

The new building was built to house the sets and costumes for their seven annual shows.

”It will be where we are going to construct our scenery and our costumes. We are going to store a bunch of our sets as well. We've got sets going, back about 40 years, so famous plays that we have done before like Scary Poppins; we keep that set. Every year we do a holiday show, and we store that set every year as well,” said the artistic director Dan Schultz.

The two-story building is one of the largest construction projects in Oceano. The facility is environmentally friendly featuring solar panels and energy-efficient windows.

The Melodrama will be wrapping up construction in the next few weeks and hopes for the building to be opened by the holidays.