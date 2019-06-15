PCPA begins anticipated 45th summer season in Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. - Pacific Conservatory Theatre (PCPA) is celebrating its 45th summer season at the Solvang Festival Theater.

Friday marks the opening night of the always much-anticipated three month run of PCPA at its home away from home.

​​

"It's what we look forward to every year," said PCPA Casting Director/Associate Artist Erik Stein. "The idea that we get to take these shows that we've been working on and take them, not just the community of Solvang, but also the outdoors, and to get to do these shows outside. It's beautiful. It's just a beautiful place to perform. It's a beautiful group of people to perform for."

The opening show for the summer season is a remount of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, which earlier completed a successful run in the Marian Theatre in Santa Maria.

"This play is this crazy combination of kind of Monty Python and British music hall," said Resident Artist Andrew Philpot. "It's extremely silly. There's not a lot to take seriously. It's really an amazing show on a lot of levels."

Philpot, who PCPA audiences have known and loved for many years, gives a dazzling performance, playing multiple characters.

"I have the enviable position of not only getting to play nine different parts, which is a dream come true, but also die, seven, eight, nine times," said Philpot.

The Tony Award-winning comedy tells the story of an ordinary man who finds out he is the eighth in line for a position of royalty.

As he knocks off each of the family members ahead of him in the line of succession, hilarious comedy ensues.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder plays in the Solvang Festival Theater from June 13-30.

Up next is a show that is already promising to be a smash hit, Million Dollar Quartet.

The Tony Award-winning musical features over 20 of the greatest hit songs of all-time, performed and sung by actors who portray four of the greatest icons in music history.

"The main part of the show is the energy involved," said Bill Scott Sheets, who plays Johnny Cash. "You have these icons here that are just incredible. Everybody knows them. You've got Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins, all together and the best part is it actually happened."

The play is based on the true events of December 4, 1956, when the four musicians came together at Sun Records in Memphis for the greatest jam session ever.

"It has music that you've heard before, put together, but it has an actual through line, an actual play is going on," said Sheets. "You also get some back stories of the people involved "

Audiences are sure to dance in their seats and sing along as they listen to the music that is beloved by generations.

"Who doesn't like "Hound Dog" and you've got "Folsom Prison", "Great Balls of Fire", "A Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin On?" said Sheets. "Everybody loves this music."

Million Dollar Quartet plays in the Marian Theatre from June 20-29 and moves to Solvang, where it will play from July 5-29.

Another musical that is already much-anticipated, The Addams Family.

The new show is based on the popular television show that aired from 1964-66, but has lived on through the decades during countless re-runs.

"The show is hysterical," said Stein, who serves as director. "It won several Tony Awards a few years ago. The music is so beautiful and funny and it's just really sophisticated and funny music."

The Addams Family follows the surprise engagement of Wednesday, who announces to her family she's going to marry someone they're unfamiliar with.

"It really explores what it is to be pulled out of your comfort zone," said Stein. "You see two very different families that live in their own bubble, who normally would not choose to interact with each other being put into a situation where they must interact with each other and they find out that they have more in common than what they don't."

The Addams Family runs in Santa Maria July 18-27 and in the Solvang from August 2-25.

The final show of the summer is The Importance of Being Earnest.

"It might possibly be my favorite play," said Stein. "It so funny and the characters, you just love sitting for two hours, and love spending two hours with these characters and they are some of the wittiest, funniest people you will ever spend two hours with."

The comedy runs in Santa Maria August 15–24 and in Solvang August 29–September 8.

As always, PCPA promises a magical night of theater for those who come out to either location.

For those who attend a play in the Solvang Festival Theater, it's an experience not to be missed.

"It's really unlike anything else," said Philpot. "To be in the elements like that, to have the unpredictability of owls and street noise and it just feels extra exciting and everyone comes for a really good time. It's a good time for everybody."

"It is going to be a summer of great music and great laughs," said Stein. "The shows we're doing this summer are so funny and the music is amazing, so I really hope people will take the time to come out and spend some time under the stars with us, laughing and enjoying great music."

For more information, visit the PCPA website.

