Nelly to perform at Chumash Casino in April
SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - Rapper Nelly is set to perform at the Chumash Casino and Resort in April.
The St. Louis musician is a Grammy winner with hits like “Hot in Herre” and "Air Force Ones." He's also a multi-time platinum recording artist with five albums reaching the top five of the U.S. Billboard charts.
In addition to his hits from the early 2000s, Nelly will perform music from his upcoming album.
Nelly will take the stage at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 19. Tickets start at $49.
