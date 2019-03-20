Nelly to perform at Chumash Casino in April

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. St. Louis musician Nelly is set to appear at the Chumash Casino and Resort in April. (Courtesy: Chumash Casino)

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - Rapper Nelly is set to perform at the Chumash Casino and Resort in April.

The St. Louis musician is a Grammy winner with hits like “Hot in Herre” and "Air Force Ones." He's also a multi-time platinum recording artist with five albums reaching the top five of the U.S. Billboard charts.

In addition to his hits from the early 2000s, Nelly will perform music from his upcoming album.

Nelly will take the stage at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 19. Tickets start at $49.