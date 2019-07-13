Main stage entertainment at Santa Barbara County Fair brings in big crowds

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - After two days of Santa Barbara County Fair, it's apparent Santa Maria Fairpark management has once again brought another successful line-up of headline entertainment.

"This year, I'm impressed," said Priscilla Zamudio of Santa Maria. "I was really looking forward to Ashanti and I'm looking forward to TLC tonight. I think they do a good job of selecting them."

Grammy Award winner Ashanti kicked of entertainment on the KCOY Main Stage on Wednesday night.

"It was awesome," said Zamudio. "Lots of dancing. I had a blast. It was good to hear her and hang out. There was a big crowd. Everyone looked like they were having fun."

On Thursday night, country artist Clay Walker, who rose to fame with a string of hits in the 90's, brought in an impressive crowd as well.

On Friday, TLC, known as the "best-selling American girl-group of all-time," will take the stage in a performance that is sure to draw another big audience.

"We expect to do well," said Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Richard Persons. "It's a popular act. We're getting a lot of social media on them, so we expect to do well."

On Saturday, rising country duo Maddie and Tae will perform and close out headline entertainment.

"They are the up-and-comers these days," Persons said. "They are the new act out on the tour scene and have been doing quite well, so we are really looking forward to them."

The impressive collection of recording artists shouldn't come as a surprise to fairgoers.

Bringing in top notch entertainment has long been a fair staple.

"The grandstand entertainment is definitely one of the major attractions for people to come visit the fair," Persons said. "It's one of the things that adds into their list of things that they need to come here to see."

Persons said fair management has an annual budget of $225,000 to book four grandstand acts.

The amount does not include production costs, such as the stage, lighting and sound system.

He added some acts may charge as low as $20,000 for a show, while bigger names may fetch as much as $80,000.

The fair works with an outside booking agent that lines up acts on what Persons calls a "mini route," which consists of several dates on the west coast.

"Because they're consolidating all of those dates together, they are able to bring the price down a little bit, which allows us to look at some acts that we might not be able to get if we were doing a single show," said Persons.

Another consideration for the management is what type of musical genres they need to book to fill out the line-up.

"We try and do about a half country and half more popular music or R&B style, seems to be very popular in the Santa Maria area and so most years, we'll end up with that mix," said Persons.

He added the reason the fair aims for half country artists is because they have proven to be very successful over the years.

"The more youthful country acts seem to be really large draws here," Persons said. We're really looking forward to Maddie and Tae tomorrow night. We expect that to be a really big night here."

Even though Friday only marks the halfway point of this year's fair, Persons added he's already thinking ahead to 2020.

"We are already working on next year," Persons said. "We are talking with our booking agent about who might be touring next year. This is the point in that process where the acts are starting to figure out tour dates."

As for what may happen further down the road, Persons said don't expect the Santa Barbara County Fair to start charging for tickets for grandstand entertainment, which happens at places like the Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.

"We like the structure of the way we do things now and the population here seems to appreciate that they get some pretty big names for free," said Persons.

The Santa Barbara County Fair runs through Sunday, July 14.

For more information, visit the Santa Barbara County Fair website.