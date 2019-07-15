Local rap star Anderson Paak brings carnival to Oxnard

Anderson Paak celebrates Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - Local rap artist Anderson Paak brought a free carnival to an Oxnard Park on Saturday for the release of his new album entitled "Oxnard."

Paak released his third album on Friday, and on Saturday he turned the Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center into a carnival to celebrate with his fans.

"I never thought it would be something like this, but it feels so good what music will do," said Paak. "Once I did have some kind of leeway, this was the first thing I wanted to do, come back to the city."

During the afternoon festivities, there were rides, food, music and games all for free. He even spent several hours signing autographs and taking pictures with his fans.

Anderson Paak, whose real name is Brandon Paak Anderson, grew up in Oxnard. He began producing music as a teenager while attending Foothill Technology High School in Ventura. He, at one point, even worked at a marijuana farm in Santa Barbara before being let go and eventually become homeless with his wife and child.

Paak kept pursuing his music career eventually releasing his debut album OBE in 2012, then in 2016, he released another album known as Malibu which received a nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the Grammy Awards.

Oxnard is his 3rd album, and he's proud to put his hometown on the map.

"I wanted to properly put them on the map," said Paak. "There is so much talent out here, not just music but in sports and acting. People need to know that we got some real talent out here too, so I wanted to put them on the map the right way."

Oxnard's Mayor, Tim Flynn, stopped by the celebration with a special announcement.

"It's my privilege to present, ladies and gentlemen, the key to the city of Oxnard to Anderson Paak," said Flynn. "We have had many famous people come out of the city of Oxnard, but I have to say that for younger people, in particular, Anderson might be number one. It's so exciting to have somebody like this in our city and it does wonders for the city's reputation."

Then the night ended with a surprise. Fans thought that they were attending a listening party, but instead, it was a free concert with a special appearance from Dr. Dre.

Paak mentioned he likes to return home to Oxnard as often as his busy schedule allows it. One of his favorite spots to visit is Toppers Pizza.