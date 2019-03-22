American Idol contestant Jackson Gillies headlines music scholarship fundraiser

Jackson Gillies is lending his support to the Red Piano Music Scholarship, which will fund a music scholarship to help support a student pursuing their dreams in music.( Kacey Drescher /KEYT Photo)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Fresh off his golden ticket ride to Hollywood, Santa Barbara’s American Idol contestant lent his newfound star power and talent to a worthy cause Thursday night.

Folks gathered at the Red Piano for a fundraiser hosted by Jackson Gillies.

Every dollar raised from ticket sales went to the Red Piano Music Scholarship, which will fund a music scholarship to help support a local student pursuing their dreams in music.

"As a musician myself, I don't think money should be something that should hold you back from doing something you love and that you wanna do, so it's very close to my heart. This is my first time playing the Red Piano, really officially playing it. It's one of my first real like headline gigs ya know, and especially after American Idol, it's really special," said Gillies.

Organizers say last year’s success of the Phil Womble Sports Scholarship paved the way for the event with the help of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and Gillies jumped at the chance to get involved.

The goal is to raise $5,000 to commit to two years of scholarships at $2,500 dollars each, the first of which will be paid out to a Santa Barbara student this June.