Entertainment

American Idol contestant Jackson Gillies headlines music scholarship fundraiser

By:

Posted: Mar 22, 2019 12:05 AM PDT

Updated: Mar 22, 2019 01:40 AM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Fresh off his golden ticket ride to Hollywood, Santa Barbara’s American Idol contestant lent his newfound star power and talent to a worthy cause Thursday night. 

Folks gathered at the Red Piano for a fundraiser hosted by Jackson Gillies.

Every dollar raised from ticket sales went to the Red Piano Music Scholarship, which will fund a music scholarship to help support a local student pursuing their dreams in music.

"As a musician myself, I don't think money should be something that should hold you back from doing something you love and that you wanna do, so it's very close to my heart. This is my first time playing the Red Piano, really officially playing it. It's one of my first real like headline gigs ya know, and especially after American Idol, it's really special," said Gillies. 

Organizers say last year’s success of the Phil Womble Sports Scholarship paved the way for the event with the help of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and Gillies jumped at the chance to get involved. 

The goal is to raise $5,000 to commit to two years of scholarships at $2,500 dollars each, the first of which will be paid out to a Santa Barbara student this June. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Outside an Ojai home where elder abuse is suspected
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Outside an Ojai home where elder abuse is suspected

Outcomes of a Wet Winter

Outcomes of a Wet Winter

Broadcast Peak receives light snowfall
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Broadcast Peak receives light snowfall

On this day: March 22
Jack Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: March 22

Celebrities and their dogs
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Music Business Association

Celebrities and their dogs

America's 10 favorite dog breeds
American Kennel Club via CNN

America's 10 favorite dog breeds

NCAA Tournament brings back March Madness
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

NCAA Tournament brings back March Madness

8 things to know about Powerball

8 things to know about Powerball

Biggest U.S. lottery jackpots
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Biggest U.S. lottery jackpots

Twitter top 25 most followers

Twitter top 25 most followers

On this day: March 21
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: March 21

NCAA Tournament by the numbers
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

NCAA Tournament by the numbers

World's happiest countries
MARVEL via Wikimedia Commons

World's happiest countries

Celebrity best friends
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Celebrity best friends

On this day: March 20
Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

On this day: March 20

10 superfoods for spring
iStock/martinturzak

10 superfoods for spring

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

Top 20 cleanest airlines in 2018
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Top 20 cleanest airlines in 2018

Beautiful stars for every age
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Beautiful stars for every age

World's most powerful women
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

World's most powerful women