Emergency Foodbank feeding plan coming together for big disasters

Work is underway to develop an emergency feeding plan in a Santa Barbara County disaster. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An emergency disaster feeding plan is in the works in Santa Barbara County.

In recent disasters, while thousands of people were displaced and in a long term crisis, the food supplies would be challenged.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has revealed a dire need to find a solution.

"The Foodbank has a large warehouse in the north county but in the south our warehouse is much smaller so we have been actively trying to get a new warehouse in the south to allow us to store enough food to feed the community if the roads are damaged," said Foodbank of Santa Barbara CEO Erik Talkin.

Many groups countywide have come together to see what's in place, what needs to be expanded, and what collaborations can be made.

"There are many resources we have in Santa Barbara County. The schools have kitchens or community centers and it is a question that we have these assets available," said Talkin.

A key component to the plan is to use existing locations such as the Franklin Health Care Center and the neighborhood center right next door. They are vital on the Eastside of Santa Barbara and for residents on the lower Riviera. They are also linked to a school which makes it a hub for resources and food distribution.

No official sites have been named but they will likely be referenced in the final report later this year.

AnnaMarie Swardenski is a consultant on emergency planning.

"You have some really incredible resources within your school districts here," Swardenski said.

Flexibility will help tremendously depending on the incident.

"Every disaster is unique, and we can't always identify ahead of time which shelters are going to be open or what sites are going to be available to provide meals or food box distribution," Swardenski said.

Aside from fires and floods, the impact of a major earthquake is the scenario that would likely cut off the freeway routes and with it the food supply.

"One little split in the 101 in one place can lead to a catastrophic situation so if there are multiple splits we need to find other ways to get food in," said Talkin.

The goal is to have an emergency food plan countywide ready for a test in less than six months.

"Then by the fall, have a training and a table top exercise or scenario-based discussion on how it would work," said Swardenski.

Groups participating included United Way of Santa Barbara County, the Community Action Commission, American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Health, and the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services along with many other agencies including fire departments, that will respond to public food and wellness needs.

Several colleges, including UC Santa Barbara and Alan Hancock College, were also involved.

The Santa Barbara School District has multiple kitchens that would likely be providing food as well in a crisis.

There will be a draft plan ready for public review in a few months. The groups hope to have a workable plan ready in the fall that can be tested.

