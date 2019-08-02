Lifestyle

Deckers Brands celebrates employees, families with party

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 07:00 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 07:24 PM PDT

GOLETA, Calif. - One of the largest employers in the city of Goleta held an appreciation event for their employees and families on Thursday. 

Deckers Brands' Famfest is an annual event held at the Deckers Park on Coromar Street near the company headquarters. 

The event features live music, lawn games, local craft beer and food — all for free for employees and their families. 

Hundreds of employees fill the park every year and it’s one of the company’s most popular employee events.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

Celebrities with August birthdays
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spike TV

Celebrities with August birthdays

Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

Famous people who made it to age 100
Washington State Archives via Wikimedia Commons

Famous people who made it to age 100

On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets