Deckers Brands celebrates employees, families with party

Deckers Brands celebrated their employees with a large party at Deckers Park in Goleta. ( KEYT )

GOLETA, Calif. - One of the largest employers in the city of Goleta held an appreciation event for their employees and families on Thursday.

Deckers Brands' Famfest is an annual event held at the Deckers Park on Coromar Street near the company headquarters.

The event features live music, lawn games, local craft beer and food — all for free for employees and their families.

Hundreds of employees fill the park every year and it’s one of the company’s most popular employee events.