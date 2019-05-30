Dancer choreographer and actor Timo Nunez adds singer to his resume

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Already a dancer, choreographer, actor and model, Timo Nunez can now add singer to his resume.

Nunez has worked with Jennifer Lopez and says her vocal coach inspired him to release his first single entitled "Breathe on Me" which is now available on iTunes.

He returned to his hometown of Santa Barbara to shoot his first music video in the Courthouse Sunken Garden, where he performs Flamenco during Old Spanish Days each year.

Nunez invited the community and his family to be extras and some of them will make cameos.

His father Jerry Bellamy is a retired Catholic priest who said his son takes after his mother and sister when it comes to his talent.

Nunez says he wants to inspire young people to pursue the arts.

"That's why we celebrate with the kids here tonight because the arts need to be growing constantly in our community," said Nunez.

Nunez, who has appeared on the cover of Italian Vogue, said music videos are expensive to produce.

That is why he started an online fundraising campaign, which can be found here.