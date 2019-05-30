Country singer Randy Houser to open for Miranda Lambert at California Mid State Fair

Randy Houser is set to take the stage at California Mid-State Fair to open for country superstar Miranda Lambert. (California Mid-State Fair)

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Country superstar Miranda Lambert is set to bring her one-of-a-kind brand of country music to Paso Robles for the California Mid-State Fair and her recently-announced special guest opener is one of the industry's rising stars.

Randy Houser will open for Lambert on July 17 at the Main Grandstand Stage as part of the fair's summer concert series.

Houser has made a name for himself with a number of hits and a singing voice that is unmistakable. Hits like, "Runnin' Outta Moonlight" and "Goodnight Kiss" have topped the country charts.

His fifth album, Magnolia, debuted earlier this year and the song "What Whiskey Does" made an instant impact on the country scene.

Houser will open for Miranda Lambert on Wednesday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 800-909-3247.