Wife of fallen firefighter visits new flag to honor first responders

SANTA BARBARA,Calif. - Cory Iverson was part of a strike team with Cal Fire San Diego on the front lines of the Thomas Fire.

On December 14, 2017, he made the ultimate sacrifice

Since then, his wife Ashley has made it her mission to support first responders and recognize mental health.

A prelude to Memorial Day, a unique American Flag is making an impact.

“Coming up the coast is always hard, I remember him telling me about the palm trees burning,” said Ashley Iverson, Cory’s wife.

With her fallen husband’s ring around her neck, his boots coated in bronze in the backseat, Ashley Iverson made that drive Friday.

“I don’t have words,” said Ashley.

En route to an art show, Ashley made a special stop along Coast Village Road.

“He was carrying a hose, that’s tough,” said Ashley.

She stopped to see a flag made of fire hoses, created to honor first responders who risked their lives during the Thomas Fire and Montecito Debris Flow.

“It was the worst thing in my life but its also brought an indescribable amount of joy and love,” said Ashley.

Through the pain of loss, some humor and reflection.

“I wish he would have been carrying a chainsaw instead of a hose,” said Ashley.

The Thomas Fire forever changed our community and Ashley’s life.

After the tragedy, she started the Iverson Foundation for Active Awareness, purposely saturating herself in the fire and first responder realm. She says she finds comfort in sharing love with Cory’s brothers and sisters.

“The type of recognition that Cory has gotten, I take a lot of pride in who he is and I just feel honored that I’m his representative,” said Ashley.

The goal of IFAA is to implement a program within the workplace that will encourage and motivate personal healing and improved mental health. You can find more information here.

