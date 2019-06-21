Community

Santa Barbara swimmers give Nick Nite 110%

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 11:31 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 11:31 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Every week from June to August, swimmers gather on East Beach for an ocean swimming race called Reef and Run. 

Thursday’s event drew a huge crowd, a special swim in honor of a cherished local lifeguard and athlete. 

Nick Johnson’s presence could be felt in Santa Barbara as dolphins could be seen in the ocean before hundreds of swimmers jumped in the water. 

With wetsuits on, swim caps secured and race numbers freshly inked, the spirit of Nick Johnson lives on through each and every swimmer.

“We miss him and I wouldn’t miss this for the world,” said Derek Shoemaker, a former teammate of Johnson’s. 

Derek Shoemaker played water polo with Nick from his early teens to college.

“He was always the guy you know when we wanted to leave practice he would be the last guy in the pool, the first guy to show up,” said Shoemaker. 

Tony Sholl calls that the 110%, a mentality, a persona that’s permeated into the Lifeguard Agency, and Junior Lifeguard Program.

“Nick was one of our longtime junior lifeguards, came up through our program, ended up transitioning to being a junior lifeguard instructor and beach lifeguard. He played water polo for Santa Barbara High and UCSB,” said Sholl, Aquatics Supervisor. 

At just 19, Nick tragically died from shallow water blackout during a swim workout in 2014.

“Since then, every year we’ve done a memorial swim to him which raises funds for Santa Barbara High Athletics,” said Sholl. 

Every year Reef and Run’s Nick Nite continues to grow.

Raising spirits and thousands of dollars for local aquatics, research and water safety education

“You see 250 plus people come out and there’s a bunch of kids who are as young as nine, eight, seven, didn’t know him but again they’re caught up in that spirit of just giving 110% the whole time,” said Sholl. 

Organizers say Nick’s dad, who was spotted in the crowd Thursday, usually matches the donations made. 

In the last five years, they’ve raised over $20,000 dollars. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods

Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Top 20 Australian actors of all time
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Disney

Top 20 Australian actors of all time

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

Paul McCartney through the years
Getty Images

Paul McCartney through the years

On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

The best Doctors of 'Doctor Who'
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for BBC America

The best Doctors of 'Doctor Who'

On this day: June 16
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On this day: June 16

On this day: June 15
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

On this day: June 15