Community

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission completes six-year remodeling project

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 06:36 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 06:36 PM PDT

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission unveils remodeled facility

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After six years of planning and construction, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission unveiled its new remodeled facility on Thursday.

Staff and community members celebrated the occasion at a dedication ceremony and lunch at the Rescue Mission—which stayed open during construction.

The Rescue Mission says it has received nearly $12 million in donations for the 400,000 square foot project.

The new facility will mean nearly twice as many homeless women will have a place for shelter. It will also feature new bathroom and shower facilities.
Since 1986, the building has provided more than 3 million meals and 1.6 million overnight stays for those battling homelessness and addiction.

The continuous use made the remodeling project a necessity.

"If you don't have a reliable facility, you can't even start to do the clinical care and some of the more intensive work that people who struggle need," Rescue Mission president Rolf Greyling said. "So we're just really grateful to have this: a facility we can count on. It excites us now to think about what we'll be able to do programmatically in here."

Greyling was thankful for all of those who contributed to the massive project.

"We're just grateful," Greyling said. "Everything we do here at the Rescue Mission is 100 percent donor supported. We do this only because the people of Santa Barbara believe there should be a place where the homeless and addicted can turn."

The new facility will formally open once it passes final city inspections.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods

Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Top 20 Australian actors of all time
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Disney

Top 20 Australian actors of all time

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

Paul McCartney through the years
Getty Images

Paul McCartney through the years

On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

The best Doctors of 'Doctor Who'
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for BBC America

The best Doctors of 'Doctor Who'

On this day: June 16
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On this day: June 16

On this day: June 15
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

On this day: June 15