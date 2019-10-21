NTSB preliminary report in C-130 plane crash at Santa Barbara Airport

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its Aviation Accident Preliminary Report on the C-130 cargo plane crash at the Santa Barbara Airport on August 25.

The dramatic crash-landing at 11 p.m. that night left the aircraft, with seven people onboard (two flight crew and five passengers), on its belly and tipped to one side. All seven people made it off the plane unhurt.

Part of a wing broke off and fuel spilled out onto the tarmac. However, firefighters quickly doused the plane with foam before fire became an issue.

NTSB aviation experts have determined that the Lockheed C-130A experienced multiple failures shortly after takeoff from Santa Maria Public Airport. The pilot made an emergency landing at the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport. Details revealed that the number 3 bleed air duct (used for anti-icing) had failed, which blew hot air onto the surrounding electrical wires and hydraulic lines.

The reports revealed that the failed parts were send to the NTSB metallurgical laboratory in Washington, D.C.

The investigation is ongoing.

To review the full report, click the following link: https://app.ntsb.gov/pdfgenerator/ReportGeneratorFile.ashx?EventID=20190826X12752&AKey=1&RType=Prelim&IType=LA