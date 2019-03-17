More than 100 video game players compete in Santa Barbara to raise funds for Direct Relief

Calithon 2019 for Direct Relief

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Over 100 of the fastest video game players gathered in Santa Barbara to compete in a speedrunning marathon called Calithon to raise money for Direct Relief on Thursday.

The speedrunning marathon will last for three days and is being held at the new 155,000 square-foot Direct Relief headquarters facility.

The 100-plus players will compete to complete every level of some popular games as fast as possible.

Calithon is being broadcast live on Twitch, where viewers can donate to Direct Relief.

Calithon broadcasters hope to raise as much as $50,000 for Direct Relief.

“We’re excited and humbled to bring the West Coast’s premier speedrun event to Direct Relief, where our players will get to see and hear first-hand how their game-playing skills are helping people in need around the world,” said Calithon founder Jeff Yochum.

The marathon began at 4 p.m. on Friday and continues through 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The speedrunning marathon, which was originally named Californithon, has been held annually since 2015. A mini-documentary about the event can be seen on Youutube.

Direct Relief’s largest supporters are video gamers and live-streamers on platforms including Twitch, Tiltify and Humble Bundle, according to Direct Relief.