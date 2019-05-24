Memorial walk and vigil held to remember victims in Isla Vista killings on 5-year anniversary

Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Weihan Wang, Cheng Yuan Hong, George Chen, Katherine Cooper, Veronika Weiss and Christopher Martinez were killed on May 23, 2014 by a gunman in Isla Vista. (KEYT photo)

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - Thursday is a somber day in Isla Vista.

Five years ago, unthinkable violence hit Isla Vista and UCSB as a gunman opened fire on college students and police. Six students and at least a dozen more were injured.

To commemorate the lives lost and the tragic anniversary, the community is coming together at the Love and Remembrance Garden for a memorial walk and vigil.

People gathered at Storke Plaza at 6:15 p.m. and began their walk to the Love and Remembrance Garden with lanterns in place guiding the path. Benches with each victims' name engraved are along the path.

A vigil at 7:30 will include remarks, music and opportunities for reflection.

Organizers of the event say they recognize that the community has endured many other traumas since 2014 and they want to provide a safe space for everyone and provide that sense of community.

