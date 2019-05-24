Community

Memorial walk and vigil held to remember victims in Isla Vista killings on 5-year anniversary

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 05:23 PM PDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 05:25 PM PDT

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - Thursday is a somber day in Isla Vista. 

Five years ago, unthinkable violence hit Isla Vista and UCSB as a gunman opened fire on college students and police. Six students and at least a dozen more were injured.

To commemorate the lives lost and the tragic anniversary, the community is coming together at the Love and Remembrance Garden for a memorial walk and vigil.

People gathered at Storke Plaza at 6:15 p.m. and began their walk to the Love and Remembrance Garden with lanterns in place guiding the path. Benches with each victims' name engraved are along the path.

A vigil at 7:30 will include remarks, music and opportunities for reflection.

Organizers of the event say they recognize that the community has endured many other traumas since 2014 and they want to provide a safe space for everyone and provide that sense of community.

We will be streaming the vigil tonight online:

Slideshows

