Lompoc libraries to accept food donations to pay late fees

Lompoc libraries are holding a food drive to help pay off library fines. (City of Lompoc)

LOMPOC, Calif. - Two Lompoc libraries will be accepting non-perishable food donations to help pay off library fees.

The Food for Fines event takes place April 7-13 at the Lompoc Library at 501 E. North Ave. and Village Library at 3755 Constellation Rd.

Library members can deduct $1 off their fines for each canned or packaged, shelf-stable pantry item brought to the libraries.

All food collected will be donated to The Lompoc Food Pantry.

The Food For Fines event does not include replacement fees for lost or damaged materials, collection agency fees, card replacement fees, fines related to items that have been borrowed from another library outside the Lompoc Public Library System, or future overdue fines.

The event is part of National Library Week. For more information, click here.