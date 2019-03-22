Community

La Boheme dancers kicking up awareness and celebrating World Down Syndrome Day

By:

Posted: Mar 21, 2019 11:52 PM PDT

Updated: Mar 22, 2019 01:58 AM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A beloved Santa Barbara dance troupe gathered at Paseo Nuevo Thursday for a very special flash mob, celebrating those who are differently abled and bringing everyone together through the power of dance. 

However you move or shake, everyone is capable.

"It's lots of fun and I’m so happy about it," said Jessica Parsons,a  La Boheme dancer. 

Teresa Kuskey Nowak and her dancers are kicking up awareness, celebrating World Down Syndrome Day.

Thursday marks World Down Syndrome Day and it’s also the 21st day of the third month, which signifies the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.

"I’m grateful and blessed and I knew they would be. They’re such beautiful souls, they really are, my dancers are lovely, lovely women and men and there’s something so special and caring about them," said Nowak, La Boheme Professional Dance Group Director.

Through dance and inclusivity, the La Boheme leader is busting a move and breaking it down - while breaking down barriers.

"If you see a mother with a disabled child, go ahead and go up and talk to them and let that kid get to know that it’s ok it’s not a freak it’s just different, differently abled," said Nowak.

Come to find out, she is that mother.

"Having these angels in your home is the glue in our family he just is the glue," said Nowak. 

Truth be told, she felt a little ostracized when she first had her son Mikey.

"It was a very lonely world actually and giving my story about Mikey, who was supposed to die at birth, he wasn’t supposed to live at all, to be able to do this this is such a beautiful celebration," said Nowak. 

A dance party that’s come full circle, and we’re not just talking about the choreography.

"It’s heartwarming and it makes me proud to live in Santa Barbara and I have a child with Down syndrome and know that he’s in a community where he is welcomed and loved," said Melissa Fitch, Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County.

The Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County has a big fundraiser coming up on June 8th. 

