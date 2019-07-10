Internship program in Ventura helping teens with learning disabilities

Community

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 02:28 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 02:28 PM PDT

VENTURA, Calif. - One summer internship program in Ventura is giving special needs students a chance to gain work experience. It is a program that has been thriving for 23 years.

16-year-old Sammy Salinas is spending part of his summer learning important job skills.

"I wanted to try something new and get some options in life," said Salinas. "I didn't really have nothing to do at home, so I got the opportunity and I took it."

He and 11 other students are now interns at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Ventura. It is part of the Transition Partnership Program.

This program gives these special needs teens the skills they need to land a job.    

"They are high school seniors that might have a barrier to employment," said Cindy Garcia of the Ventura Unified School District. "It may be that paper pencil work is hard for them, so going and taking classes at community college might be hard and they might excel with hands-on activities."

Interns get hands on training throughout the hotel.

"They enjoy it and they have fun," said Luis Martinez, Food and Beverage manager at the Crown Plaza. "We always pair them up with someone who is very knowledgeable and has the patience to teach them."

"It gives them a chance, number one to get exposure, it opens up doors to opportunities they never knew existed," said Garcia.

Opportunities such as returning after their internship is completed.

"I got offered a job," said Salinas. "I had never been in a fancy hotel like this. It is very nice and lovely people. They treat me well."

The program also helps teens apply for jobs and learn interview skills. They're provided uniforms, and sometimes even transportation.

"There's six students who were in the internship program that still work here, some for four years now," said Garcia.

