High school music festival comes to Oxnard

High School Nation rocks Hueneme high

OXNARD, Calif. - You've heard of Coachella, but what about High School Nation?

The music festival is like Coachella, but for high school students on school campuses across the country.

In Oxnard, Hueneme High School’s football field transformed for three hours into a huge music festival for high school students.

“What kids call it is, they joke that it is “School-chella,” said Jimmy Cantillon, who is the Founder of High School Nation. “They call it their own little Coachella on their school campus.”

High School Nation took over the high school Tuesday afternoon. The national organization supports the music and arts programs in public high schools, primarily focusing on underserved schools around the country.

“We come on campus for the day to support and promote the arts as a potential career path and we bring in professional musicians, dancers, actors and they engage with the kids and everything we do is 100 percent free,” said Cantillon. “The idea is to try to steer them down a path were they can do these careers themselves.”

The organization launched seven years ago in Santa Barbara but is now based out of Camarillo. This year the music festival will visit 74 high schools around the country, Hueneme being the only local school getting a visit this year.

“We had the idea of doing something that was completely free, but on a campus, so we brought a music festival vibe to high schools around the country,” said Cantillon. “For a lot of kids this is their first live concert ever and a lot of the administrators say for underserved schools this might be their only one.”

Students also had a chance to explore different instruments as well as take dance lessons. Hueneme High School is also receiving a music recording studio donated by High School Nation. The music ran straight on two different stages from 1-3 p.m.

For more information about High School Nation, click here.