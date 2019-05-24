Goleta-area elementary students get free pairs of new shoes

Magoos Shoes gives away free pairs to...

GOLETA, Calif. - For some students from Goleta-area schools, Thursday’s field trip was like Christmas in May.

For the fourth year, Magoo’s Shoes partnered with Deckers Brands in Goleta to give a new pair of shoes to local students who may not otherwise be able to afford them.

Magoo’s has been raising money to buy local students shoes for years. The money raised is used to buy the shoes from Deckers, which offers a significant discount. Near the end of the school year, students chosen by the school come to the Deckers Brand Showcase store in Goleta to pick out which shoes they want.

“You see the joy that’s here,” Magoo’s CEO Simon Dixon said. “It’s a magical day.”

New shoes can make these students feel like a new person.

“We have kids showing up in here with shoes held together by duct tape,” Dixon said. “And [then] they get to walk out with something that they can feel good about. And they get to look like everyone else who has a new pair of shoes.”

Six Goleta elementary schools are participating this year—twice as many as last year. Each sent about 20 excited students to the store.

“They are, first off, in awe,” Goleta Unified School District Deputy Superintendent Margaret Saleh said. “The people here, the staff, are so aware of the needs of these kids and making them feel like they’re the most special person in the world today. And we’re really, very grateful for that.”

More South Coast schools are coming next week, meaning hundreds of local students will get to take home a new pair of shoes this year.

“These young people, it’s probably the first brand new pair of shoes they’ve ever gotten in their lives,” Deckers Brand Showcase senior store manager Stephen Coyne said. “And to be given an opportunity to come in to a store, and shop on their own and pick out whatever they want, in whatever color or style they want, they’ve probably never had that opportunity before. It’s an honor to be able to do it.”

To donate or find out more information, visit magoosshoes.org.