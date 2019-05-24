Community

Goleta-area elementary students get free pairs of new shoes

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 06:24 PM PDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 07:09 PM PDT

Magoos Shoes gives away free pairs to...

GOLETA, Calif. - For some students from Goleta-area schools, Thursday’s field trip was like Christmas in May. 

For the fourth year, Magoo’s Shoes partnered with Deckers Brands in Goleta to give a new pair of shoes to local students who may not otherwise be able to afford them. 

Magoo’s has been raising money to buy local students shoes for years. The money raised is used to buy the shoes from Deckers, which offers a significant discount. Near the end of the school year, students chosen by the school come to the Deckers Brand Showcase store in Goleta to pick out which shoes they want.

“You see the joy that’s here,” Magoo’s CEO Simon Dixon said. “It’s a magical day.”

New shoes can make these students feel like a new person.

“We have kids showing up in here with shoes held together by duct tape,” Dixon said. And [then] they get to walk out with something that they can feel good about. And they get to look like everyone else who has a new pair of shoes.

Six Goleta elementary schools are participating this year—twice as many as last year. Each sent about 20 excited students to the store.

“They are, first off, in awe,” Goleta Unified School District Deputy Superintendent Margaret Saleh said. The people here, the staff, are so aware of the needs of these kids and making them feel like they’re the most special person in the world today. And we’re really, very grateful for that.

More South Coast schools are coming next week, meaning hundreds of local students will get to take home a new pair of shoes this year.

“These young people, it’s probably the first brand new pair of shoes they’ve ever gotten in their lives,” Deckers Brand Showcase senior store manager Stephen Coyne said. And to be given an opportunity to come in to a store, and shop on their own and pick out whatever they want, in whatever color or style they want, they’ve probably never had that opportunity before. It’s an honor to be able to do it.

To donate or find out more information, visit magoosshoes.org.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place

On this day: May 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 24

10 most influential folk singers of all time
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music

10 most influential folk singers of all time

Winning words from National Spelling Bee
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Winning words from National Spelling Bee

Deadliest tornadoes in US history
Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN

Deadliest tornadoes in US history

On this day: May 23
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: May 23

'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 25 years later
Mark Davis/Getty Images

'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 25 years later

20 best cities for summer jobs
iStock / gchutka

20 best cities for summer jobs

States pushing to restrict access to abortion
Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

States pushing to restrict access to abortion

On this day: May 22
Dave Thompson/Getty Images

On this day: May 22

1990s top supermodels today
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

1990s top supermodels today

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

On this day: May 21
Evan Agostini/Getty Images

On this day: May 21

Famous people who were teachers
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Famous people who were teachers

On this day: May 20
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

On this day: May 20

Rolling Stone's top singing duos of all time
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Rolling Stone's top singing duos of all time

Best, worst states for military retirees
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst states for military retirees