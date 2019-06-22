GIVE Isla Vista to raise thousands from leftover UCSB student items

Give IV set to raise thousands for...

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - A week after commencement and move-out at UC Santa Barbara, the streets of Isla Vista are predictably quiet. But the students that are now gone have left plenty behind.

This weekend, those leftover items—everything from sofas and furniture to laundry detergent—will be up for sale.

Now in its 29th year, GIVE Isla Vista features a surplus of students’ leftover items at discount prices.

“We receive between 30 and 40 tons of donated goods [each year],” organizer Viviana Marsano said.

The sale takes place Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4p.m. Organizers say the makeshift marketplace has become a popular place to shop every year.

“It’s like Black Friday,” Marsano said. “We open the gates and everybody runs and starts grabbing things.”

The sale includes electronics, kitchenware, bicycles and more.

Thanks to the help of some sponsors, 100 percent of the sales money goes to Isla Vista non-profits and human services agencies in IV. To see which organizations will benefit, click here.

Anything that is not sold goes to Goodwill, therefore keeping everything out of the landfill.

The effort takes long hours from nearly two hundred volunteers, who take donations from buildings on and off campus.

“We go during 10 days, 12-hour days with a truck and pick up everything they donate,” Marsano said. “Students from IV can come and drop off their donations… we weigh everything, we sort everything by category. All the electronics get tested and cleaned.”

Those donations add up to roughly 40 thousand dollars raised for local causes.

That keeps many volunteers coming back year after year.

“We have volunteers that have come here seven, eight years in a row,” Marsano said. “Some of them are not even associated to the organizations that get the funding. But they love the project. They love to give to the community.”

To find out more about GIVE, its background and sponsors, click here.