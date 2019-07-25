Community

Free showers to be offered at San Luis Obispo Library

Through September and possible beyond

By:

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 12:10 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 12:12 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo Library is partnering with an area nonprofit to offer complimentary showers on Sundays.

The library and local organization Shower the People will offer the showers each Sunday through September from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The library, which is located at 995 Palm Street in downtown San Luis Obispo, will provide clean towels and washcloths and well as dispensers for soap and shampoo. Basic personal items will also be available free or charge. 

The library is looking for donations of clean underwear, socks, razors, combs and toothbrushes to help with the service. 

"At the library, we frequently see persons in need of amenities that are out of reach to some," said San Luis Obispo Library Manager Aracelli Astorga in a press release. "By partnering with a neighboring community agency, the library is able to provide this service to some of our more vulnerable library users."

Shower the People will provide a trailer with three private bathrooms equipped with sinks, toilets and full showers. The hot showers will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. 

For more information about Shower the People, click here.

For details about the library including hours and donations, click here

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Celebrity Scientologists
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Celebrity Scientologists

On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

Sexy tennis stars
Ian Walton/Getty Images

Sexy tennis stars

Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated
FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated

Britney Spears through the years
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Britney Spears through the years

On this day: July 24
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 24

On this day: July 23
NASA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 23

States with the most drunken drivers
iStock/EasyBuy4u

States with the most drunken drivers

Celebrity New Yorkers
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Celebrity New Yorkers

Protesters demand Puerto Rico governor's resignation
Getty Images

Protesters demand Puerto Rico governor's resignation

Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

Most memorable MTV VMAs moments ever
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Most memorable MTV VMAs moments ever

On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22

On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20