Free showers to be offered at San Luis Obispo Library

San Luis Obispo Library. (Google Maps image)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo Library is partnering with an area nonprofit to offer complimentary showers on Sundays.

The library and local organization Shower the People will offer the showers each Sunday through September from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The library, which is located at 995 Palm Street in downtown San Luis Obispo, will provide clean towels and washcloths and well as dispensers for soap and shampoo. Basic personal items will also be available free or charge.

The library is looking for donations of clean underwear, socks, razors, combs and toothbrushes to help with the service.

"At the library, we frequently see persons in need of amenities that are out of reach to some," said San Luis Obispo Library Manager Aracelli Astorga in a press release. "By partnering with a neighboring community agency, the library is able to provide this service to some of our more vulnerable library users."

Shower the People will provide a trailer with three private bathrooms equipped with sinks, toilets and full showers. The hot showers will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

