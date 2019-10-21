Flash mob descends on Dolphin Fountain by Stearns Wharf

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A flash mob made it feel like Halloween over the weekend, despite summer-like temperatures.

World Dance for Humanity performers usually dance to Michael Jackson's Thriller song but this year, they changed it up and boogied to spooky Halloween songs. The performance took place by the famous dolphin fountain at the entrance to Stearns Wharf.

If you missed this particular performance, there will be plenty more to see. The dancers are holding flash mobs around the community to bring hope and help to people in need.

For more information about World Dance for Humanity, click the following link: http://worlddanceforhumanity.org/

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

