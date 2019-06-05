Community

Central Coast Muslim community celebrates end of Ramadan

Holy month includes daily fasting, prayer vigils

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Central Coast Muslim community is celebrating the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, abstinence and prayer.

Ramadan is also a time of self-reflection and purification for Muslims as well as community outreach and acts of charity to help those less fortunate in the community.

"We just passed the holy month of Ramadan, the month of fasting, the month of dedication, the month of self-cleaning", said Mohammad Mohabbat, Imam of the Central Coast Islamic Center in Santa Maria, "we did a lot of extra vigils, a lot of self-reflection, purification, so at the end of the month, we have three days celebration, we celebrate our success, we celebrate our accomplishment, that we obeyed God, that we were charitable, that we were friendly, that we got rid of all of our shortcomings and any negative behavior that we may have had, and we were on the best behavior, best neighbor, best boss, best friend, best spouse, gave to charities, help those in need and also get united in being patient with the people who do not understand us and guide them and help them out."

The three-day celebration of the end of Ramadan includes gatherings of family and friends and enjoying large feasts.

Mohabbat says the Central Coast Islamic Center in Santa Maria maintains an open door policy for the public to come in and learn more about the Muslim faith.

"I would like the community to know about us, come and visit us, talk to us, ask us questions, know that we are also part of this community, we're taxpaying citizens, we're professionals, we're out there", Mohabbat said, "we have doctors, physicians, surgeons, dentists, shop owners and engineers who are building this country, you may not know them, but they are Muslim, and they are treating you, they are helping you, they are there, they are your next door neighbor, mingle with them, talk to them, you will be pleasantly surprised how nice a people we are."

