Community

Bragg Vinegar Matriarch donated $100,000 to Unity Shoppe

Patricia Bragg: 'I want you to be part of Unity'

By:

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 07:23 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 07:23 PM PDT

Bragg Matriarch donated -100000 to Unity Shoppe

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Good news for Santa Barbara's struggling Unity Shoppe and the thousands of people it serves.

Dwindling donations and a shrinking budget forced the non-profit to close its doors mid-September, temporarily. Weeks later, a $100,000 dollar challenge grant by Diana and Simon Raab inspired others in the community to step up, including Patricia Bragg of locally-based Bragg Live Food Products.

Tom Reed, Executive Director of the Unity Shoppe, said Bragg recently wrote a check for $100,000 dollars.

"Everybody listening, I want you to be part of Unity to help, to give, to be part of it! Woo-hoo!" Bragg hooted during a videotaped clip with Reed.

"This is a huge celebration, unbelievable!" Reed said. "All of that gets us about halfway to the shortfall. We're just not done but this is getting us back on track so that Unity can open mid-November for the Thanksgiving and the 3,000 people coming through for Christmas."

Reed also revealed that a third, anonymous donor has come forward with another $100,000 dollar matching grant but admitted that the Unity Shoppe's future remained somewhat uncertain.

"A lot will be determined by how the community supports us," Reed said. "There are some hard decisions that may have to be made in January. We will open but if we have to cut back, we don't want to lose any employees. But whatever decisions we have to make in early January, we'll face that. But it kind of depends on what happens between now and the end of the year."

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

Celebrities' hidden talents
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Celebrities' hidden talents

On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

Brexit: What's the latest?
Getty Images

Brexit: What's the latest?

On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Celebrities who have adopted
Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images

Celebrities who have adopted

9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

Fabulous actresses over 50
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Fabulous actresses over 50

On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US

2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners