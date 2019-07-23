Blood drives in Santa Barbara County

Vitalant blood drive and open house (Photo by Tracy Lehr / KEYT)

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - An emergency blood shortage continues across the country, California and on the Central Coast with the American Red Cross urging donations.

The Red Cross says blood supplies are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in with a critical need for eligible Type O blood donors.

Type O is the most in demand blood type and often the first to be depleted from hospital shelves during a shortage.

Type O-Negative is the universal blood type and what hospital emergency rooms use when there's no time to determine the blood type of a patient during trauma and life threatening situations.

The Red Cross says all blood type donations are needed to help save lives, for lifesaving treatment and emergency care.

It's estimated only three in one hundred eligible donors give blood and there's been a drop in blood drives in recent months leading to the emergency shortage of supplies.

Eligible and potential donors in the Santa Maria area can go to JDX Pharmacy at 1504 South Broadway at the corner of Enos Drive where they will be taking blood donations Tuesday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In the Santa Barbara area, the American Red Cross at 2707 State Street will be taking donations from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Potential donors are encouraged to schedule appointments online at redcrossblood.org.