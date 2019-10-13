Community

Asian heritage celebrated at Neighborhood Festival at Santa Barbara Presidio

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Asian American culture and Asian heritage was celebrated at the Asian American Neighborhood Festival in Santa Barbara Sunday.

The event was held at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park on East Canon Perdido.

The festival featured traditional dancing (with step-by-step instructions), authentic Asian cuisine from local food trucks, martial arts demonstrations and an Asian market. 

The Neighborhood Festival is presented by the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation as a way of celebrating the culture and history of the Asian communities that once thrived in and around the Santa Barbara Presidio. 

For more information about the Asian American Neighborhood Festival and the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, click here

