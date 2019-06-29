California set to become first state in the country to ban natural hair discrimination

Lifestyle

"...It's time for us to do better"

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 10:54 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 11:33 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - California could be the first state in the nation to ban natural hair discrimination. 

On Thursday, the State Assembly voted 69 to zero to pass a bill that promotes diversity and inclusivity in the workplace and in schools - updating anti-discrimination laws. 

The bill's sponsor says there are 'too many reports of black children humiliated' because of their natural hair and workplace policies are unfair to African Americans.

"We have this standard of beauty that's rooted in whiteness, that's the bottom line," said Keyonda McQuarters, a teacher visiting Santa Barbara from Portland. 

McQaurters first went natural 16-years ago.

"I was a school teacher and I remember getting messages like that's not professional and that's not a professional look," said McQuarters.

She stood by her natural hair journey to send a message to her children.

"I have three daughters and a son and I need them, for them to know that they are amazing and beautiful and wonderful exactly the way they were made," said McQuarters.

It's a message McQuarters hopes the entire country will take note of. 

She applauds California's potential to enact the first statewide ban on natural hair discrimination but says it's sad that California has to do that.

Beloved Santa Barbara hair stylist Walter Claudio agrees.

"It kind of surprises me that we still live in a society where people's hair is affected by other individuals that don't want it or are against it or whatever. People are dictating how you should look. That to me is bizarre," said Claudio, Owner, and Founder of Walter Claudio Salon.

The Crown Act would include hair texture and hairstyles like cornrows, dreadlocks an afro or braids under equal rights protections.

"Unless we as a society start changing our views toward people who have natural hair and other minorities, I don't think it's necessarily going to change very much but I think it's a good step in the right direction," said Rhea Wyse. 

McQuarters says when her hair was relaxed it was hard for her to swim and be active and a number of her peers don't do things because of their hair. 

Lawmakers say the purpose of the bill is to educate people about the unique qualities of black hair and challenge misconceptions. 

"It is wrong to say that I am unprofessional or any less qualified or that I should not do this, or that a job, you would miss out on an amazing…come on, you would miss out on people simply because of their hair? Yeah, now it's time for us to do better," said McQuarters. 

The bill now goes to Governor Gavin Newsom's desk, awaiting his signature to be signed into law.

New York City adopted similar protections earlier this year and months after a New Jersey wrestler was told to cut his dreadlocks in order to compete, the state has also moved to ban such behavior. 

