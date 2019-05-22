Brett Young, Frankie Valli to perform at Chumash Casino

Brett Young (Sept. 20) and Frankie Vallie and The Four Seasons (Oct. 11) are set to perform in Santa Ynez this fall. (Chumash Casino Resort)

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - Country star Brett Young and legendary pop group Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are slated to perform at the Chumash Casino this fall.

Young, an Orange County country performer will take the stage at the Samala Showroom on Friday, Sept. 20. Tickets for this show begin at $69.

Chart topping American pop rock group Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will perform a few weeks later on the same stage. The group, known for hits like "Sherry" and "Big Girls Don't Cry," will perform on Friday Oct. 11. Tickets start at $69 for that show.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Monday. Tickets for J Balvin's two performances at the Chumash Casino and Resort go on sale the same day.

Tickets for all events are available at The CLUB at the Chumash Casino or online.