Work begins on long-planned Santa Maria Auto Center

Work begins on longplanned Santa Maria Auto Center

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Dirt is once again being moved on the Enos Ranch property as another construction project begins at the ever-growing commerical center.

This time, it's the early stages of building the long-planned Santa Maria Auto Center.

"The whole team is very excited, said Mike Bouquet, a partner in the project. "It's been 10-plus years in the making and to see dirt finally move, it just becomes a reality and with all the work that's been behind it, the support of the City, the community and our team is general, everybody is really excited to see it get going."

For the past couple of weeks, motorists driving along Highway 101 or around the Enos Ranch Center, have been able to see tractors grading the land on the corner of South Bradley and East Battles roads.

"We're doing over-excavation and recompacture right now, said construction manager Jacob Weintraub. "We started with the Chevrolet lot and we're on the Toyota now."

Weintraub said initial grading on the Home Motors Chevorlet lot on the northeast corner of the property is now complete.

He added the grading on the Toyota of Santa Maria site on the southeast portion on the "north campus" will be finished in about two weeks.

The Honda of Santa Maria dealership will be located on the "south campus" across Meehan Street.

Work there is expected to start soon.

Once grading is complete, foundation construction will begin as soon final permitting is approved.

The first building should start to go up late summer or early fall.

When complete, the auto center will feature Toyota, Honda, Chevrolet, a car wash and two yet-to-be determined dealerships.

"We're currently talking to all the manufacturers that aren't in town," said Bouquet. "It's their call. They do the studies and determine when they're ready to come. Having the infrastructure here and the pads available will help recruit the manufacturers to town. We are excited. We recently signed a letter of intent with Kia Motors. Kia will be one of the dealerships that's going to go into our current locations."

The Toyota and Honda dealerships will relocate from their current locations near the Crossroads Center along Betteravia Road.

"If you come to our current locations, they're great locations," said Bouquet. "They're great facilities. We are just that we're out of space. This is going to give us the opportunity to continue to grow."

Home Motors Chevrolet will relocate from its current site on Main Street.

According to Weintraub, Toyota will be the first dealership to open up at the new center. He expects it to open in fall 2020.

Honda is expected to open by late 2020, while Chevrolet will open in early 2021.

