Electric car charging device from Central Coast startup needs no home modifications

Could save consumers thousands of dollars

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 07:03 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 10:57 PM PDT

The NeoCharge unit for electric cars has been invented by a Central Coast startup led by graduates from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. It requires no major home remodeling to get a power supply hookup. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A start-up company on the Central Coast is charging into the electric vehicle business. It's not making cars but it is helping to keep them going.

"We just want to make it as convenient as possible for someone to own an electric vehicle," said Spencer Harrison one of the founding members of NeoCharge.  His partner in the project is Akhil Veluru.

Right out of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, with their product NeoCharge, these 2018 engineering graduates have found a way to charge a car without having a special installation at home.

It can actually work on the same plug as most dryers.

"If you have another 220-volt appliance in the garage you can utilize that with our device," said Harrison.  "You don't have to worry about installing another outlet which could require a panel upgrade which could cost $5000. Or more. You plug it in and you can take it on the go. It's  portable." 

Recently at Earth Day in Santa Barbara on stage, they were honored with the Los Angeles Clean Tech Incubator award.

State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson (D) Santa Barbara was a presenter. She said NeoCharge is, "a business that has seen the future and has figured out a way to help so that we can see more electric vehicles." 

The NeoCharge device has been designed to work independently or with other plug-ins.
"You plug in your car,  the car's charging when you run your dryer just like normal. It will pause your car, it will run the dry cycle and when that is done it will automatically switch back to charging your car  - hands-free," said Harrison.

As more electric cars hit the market, and households have more than one vehicle a different version of the product is also available.

"So there are really two different products. There is the dryer and car charger version and the second is the dual car charging version," he said. "You can just take it with you on the go. You can take it with you when you move and you can charge with it at your friend's house. You can have your friend charge (their car) at your house."

For more information on NeoCharge go to their website
 

