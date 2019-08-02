Attendance flat at 2019 Mid-State Fair

Courtesy of California Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - California Mid-State Fair organizers released attendance numbers for last month's event.

The total attendance remained flat at 426,000 people, but organizers say that number is still unofficial and could change as official ticket counts are calculated.

The Bud Light Concert Series also featured sold-out concerts. Fans packed both the Cardi B and Blake Shelton shows.

The other top-selling concerts included Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Zac Brown Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Billy Idol, and Smokey Robinson.

Revenue from this year's livestock auctions totaled $2,336,682 on 869 animals.

Organizers say carnival sales were up 3.3% from 2018, due in part to the carnival rides being free on the first day.

Halter Ranch was named 2019 Winery of the Year. Paul Hoover of Still Waters Vineyards was awarded Winegrape Grower of the Year. Justin Smith of Saxum Vineyards earned Winemaker of the Year. The Mid-State Fair also gave Scott Welcher of Opolo Vineyards the posthumous title of Wine Industry person of the Year.

Kevin Ashford, Head Brewer of Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company was named Brewmaster of the Year.

The fair returns July 22 to August 2 next year for the 75th edition of the event.