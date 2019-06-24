Santa Barbara shelter dog diagnosed with cancer looking for home

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Brook, a 7-year-old dog at the Santa Barbara Humane Society, was recently diagnosed with cancer. Shelter officials say she needs some time away from the shelter. (Santa Barbara Humane Society/Linda Blue Photography)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif - Santa Barbara Humane Society is looking for a new companion for Brook, a sweet 7-year-old dog at the animal shelter.

Brook was recently diagnosed with mammary gland cancer. She's been given anywhere between two months to two years to live.

Shelter officials say she is not in pain, but is showing signs of depression. They say she needs time away from the shelter as she's been at the facility for over two and a half years.

If you are interested in fostering Brook, the Santa Barbara Humane Society will provide all medical care and food for the duration.

Brook is good on leash but is probably best in a home with no other animals.

Anyone interested in fostering Brook should call (805) 964-4777 ext. 104 or send SBHS an email.