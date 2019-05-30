Sea lion surprises Santa Barbara kayakers with a ride

Sea Lion surprises kayakers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A mother and her daughter were joined by a sea lion while on a Santa Barbara kayak last week, in a visit they will never forget.

Christine Elrod was recording video while her daughter, Mary, was calling for a single sea lion that appeared to be shunned by others.

This was just outside of the Santa Barbara Harbor, not far from Stearns Wharf where there is a buoy usually loaded with marine mammals.

"And we were circling around the buoy and she decided to start calling one because they wouldn't make room for it on the big green buoy," said Elrod. "So she began to call and before we knew it, it was coming straight for us. So it jumped on board and it caught us by surprise."

The sea lion was between the two when it looked around and jumped off. It was only on board a few seconds and appeared curious, not violent.

It certainly was a nervously exciting time for the mother and daughter trip.

Marine Mammal experts advise the public to avoid interacting with these animals on a very close level because they are wild and unpredictable. Often when they are on the beach ill or sleeping, people who feel like they are doing something helpful, come away with a bite.

Elrod was thrilled to have the encounter and believes her daughter's gentle style was welcoming to the sea lion.

The kayak may have also been a more available place to sit that the jammed up buoy.

"I don't know if it was just wanting a place to rest because on the buoy the other seals had not made room for it," said Elrod.

She is a frequent kayaker and also does paddle boarding in the area with a love of the Santa Barbara coastal waters. Often she sees dolphins on her near shore trips.

Veterans around the harbor say a seal or sea lion encounter like the one she had is rare but it has happened before.

These days with the availability of cameras or cell phones the chance of getting a shot of an up-close moment is more likely, than years ago.

This is also true with those sharing waters with sharks along the coast. Last year there were numerous sightings off Santa Barbara and an area between Carpinteria and Summerland.

Great white sharks were the most talked about but leopard sharks where very visible.