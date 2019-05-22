Animals

Santa Barbara sea lion pup finds new home in Oklahoma zoo

Posted: May 22, 2019 02:49 PM PDT

OKLAHOMA CITY - A malnourished sea lion pup that was rescued from the Santa Barbara Harbor has found a new home in the Sooner State.

The sea lion pup was found emaciated and malnourished in the harbor in November and was rescued by volunteers with the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute. She was the 100th marine animal rescued by the organization in 2018.

She spent 90 days in rehabilitation and received feedings and medication to bring her back to health. Once she was deemed healthy to return to the wild, she was released near Santa Cruz Island. But the sea lion pup had other plans in mind. 

Nine days after her release, the pup ventured onto the land and walked into the lobby of the Ala Mar Hotel. She had lost nine pounds since being released. 

The pup was more focused on getting attention from people than behaving like a normal wild animal, CIMWI officials said on Facebook. She was deemed non-releasable and so another plan was crafted to make sure she was taken care of.

The pup, now 11 months old, flew 1,400 miles to her new home at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden -- an Association of Zoos and Aquariums-certified facility. She was given the name Isla to represent her former home in Santa Barbara waters.

Now in Oklahoma, Isla is set to be introduced to other sea lions once she completes her 30-day quarantine period. She is viewable to zoo visitors right now.

Her caretakers say she loves ice and is very curious with a "go with the flow" personality.

For more information about Isla, visit the OKC Zoo's website.

For more information about the Channel Islands Marine Wildlife Institute, click here.

 

