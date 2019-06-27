Santa Barbara County animal shelters waive pet reclaim fees near Fourth of July

Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Ventura County Animal Services is over-flowing with pets turned in 2 days before and after Fourth of July. (Vicky Nguyen/KEYT photo)

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County is temporarily waiving fees to reclaim pets around the Fourth of July holiday.

Fees for animals owners to reclaim their lost pets are being waived from June 25 through July 6.

County officials said they understand that the relationship between pets and their owners can be valuable and aims to reunite pets with their families.

The fee waiving period has been named Return to Owner Amnesty.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is currently preparing for the increase in lost pets that are expected as the Fourth of July approaches.

In order to open up space in the shelter, the county is hoping to make it easier for owners to get their pets back by waiving the fees.

The fees range from $75 to over $300, regardless of how long the pets have stayed at the shelter.

Pet owners will need to provide proof of ownership in order to reclaim a lost pet. Valid forms of proof include veterinary records, microchips and photos.

Animals that have been confiscated, are on bite quarantine or are under investigation do not qualify for this fee-waiving promotional period.

Those who have pets under medical treatment are subject to medical fees and continued care.

Pet owners are urged to stop by their local shelters:

Santa Maria at 548 W. Foster Rd.

Lompoc at 1501 W. Central Ave.

Santa Barbara at 5473 Overpass Rd.

The shelters are open between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.