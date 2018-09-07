New giraffe structure emerges on back side of zoo

A new structure is going up at the Santa Barbara Zoo for the Masai giraffes. (Photo: John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Large steel beams have been erected on the back side of the Santa Barbara Zoo where an additional home for the giraffes is now going up.

It's mainly for Michael the male Masai giraffe who is considered one of the most genetically valuable giraffes outside of Africa.

Seven giraffes have been born at the Santa Barbara Zoo since 2012.

The giraffe exhibit is one of the more popular sites at the zoo and guests can pay a small fee to feed a giraffe by hand with the assistance of a zoo employee.

The structure can be seen from Cabrillo Boulevard where it curves around the Andree Clark Bird Refuge.

Zoo officials say the project should be finished this year.