Lompoc dog show returns after one year absence

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc dog show is returning this week after a one-year absence.

Last year, the long-running summertime event was called off due to funding issues and facility concerns with Ryon Park.

However, the Lompoc Valley Kennel Club, which hosts the event, along with help from the City of Lompoc, has worked hard over the past several months to make sure the show could be re-established.

"We were able to get together and do some promotion and some funds for Lompoc Valley Kennel Club," said ​​​​​Angela Constable of the Lompoc Valley Kennel Club. "Everyone put their effort in to try to bring it back to bring back the show."

The event actually features four different shows, including two specialty shows on Thursday and Friday with Irish Wolfhounds and Western Sighthounds.

On Saturday and Sunday, the shows will feature a wide variety of dog breeds.

"They are going to see dogs that they've only seen pictures of," Constable said. "They are going to see the really rare breeds of dogs out there and they're going to see dogs that are in the best condition possible."

Constable noted more than 600 dogs that are expected to participate, including many from around North America.

"We have people from Texas, Utah, Colorado, Washington, Oregon and that's very typical of a dog show," said Constable. "They have participants come from all over the place."

One of them is Lloyd Simmons, who made the 2,200 mile drive from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada to take part.

"I haven't been part of this show in 25 years," Simmons said. "I have certainly been following the results of it. I'm making a trip down to this show and then next Friday, I'm going to a show in Seattle."

Simmons invited the public to attend the show over the weekend, pointing out how many different types of dogs will be on display.

"You see the dogs and the size of an Irish wolfhound and Great Dane, down to the size of chihuahua and all the different ranges of dogs," said Simmons.

The Lompoc dog show will run July 25-28 at Ryon Park.

The event is free to attend.