Goose that ingested trash at Santa Maria park dies

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A female goose that ate a stomach-full of garbage has died due to injuries caused by the trash.

The goose, nicknamed Scarlet, was found at Waller Park in Santa Maria last week. Santa Barbara County Animal Services responded to the area to capture the goose and bring her in for treatment. In her stomach, veterinarians found a balloon and baby wipes, among other garbage.

Initially, Animal Services officials said they expected the animal would make a full recovery. But, upon further examination, vets discovered that a latex balloon had penetrated her gastrointestinal tract leading to her becoming septic.

Pain medication and human affection was given to Scarlet before she ultimately died.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services say this is a prime example of why you should clean up after yourself and think twice before releasing balloons into the sky.

"What goes up, must come down. That balloon glistening on the water can mimic a fish to our feathered friends," Santa Barbara County Animal Services said on their Facebook page.