Animals

Dogs needing new homes flown to Santa Barbara Airport

Santa Barbara Humane Society looking for adoptions

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 07:15 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 07:15 PM PDT

Dogs flown into Santa Barbara Airport

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Three special passengers arrived at Santa Barbara Airport Friday morning. 

With their shelter in Coalinga closing as new leadership takes over, Duncan, Kilo and Penelope needed a new home. Otherwise, they likely would have been euthanized.

That's when the Santa Barbara Humane Society offered some help.

"Amanda volunteers for the Coalinga Animal Shelter, and she reached out to me," Humane Society Director of Operations Karen Terpstra said. "They needed all the dogs out, so they could do some repairs. And she asked if I could take one, and I said ‘Well, we can take all of them.'" And we're just excited to help. We want to help the animals."

The Humane Society has taken in animals from other shelters before, during fires and disasters. But Friday's arrival was unusual: it came by airplane.

The organization Pilots N Paws finds volunteer pilots to fly animals across the country to new homes.

"[The organization] connects pilots that are willing to fly the animals, and we help get dogs to safety," said Julian Javor, who flew the dogs to Santa Barbara on Friday. "As you heard, a lot of these dogs would be euthanized otherwise."

Javor volunteers on the weekends to fly for Pilots N Paws. He says he's flown more than 30 flights and 160 animals so far, and has had as many as 27 animals in his plane at one time.

He knows that the flights are often life-saving.

"It's amazing, honestly," Javor said. "It's exhausting. And most people would say working a full-time job and then flying full-time on the weekends might be really tiring, but it's so fulfilling. I don't care how tiring it is."

And Javor says Duncan, Kilo and Penelope made the trip easy.

"On the plane they were all super funny," he said. "They were fighting for who can sit up in the cockpit with us. It was really cute. They were perfect passengers."

For those that were taking care of these dogs at the shelter in Coalinga, the journey is bittersweet.

"We've really grown to love these dogs on their own," Amanda Audet-Griffin of the Coalinga shelter said. "So it's just been amazing to actually get the help that they needed." 

Now the dogs are at the Humane Society, hoping a local family can take them home soon.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

History of Flag Day in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams

History of Flag Day in America

On this day: June 14
Carl Court/Getty Images

On this day: June 14

Most iconic TV dads of all time
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Most iconic TV dads of all time

Celebrities who fathered kids later in life
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Celebrities who fathered kids later in life

On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

Best Father's Day gifts for 2019
blackdiamondequipment.com

Best Father's Day gifts for 2019

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019
iStock/miflippo

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019

20 annoying things people do on planes
FreeImages.com/krzysiuc

20 annoying things people do on planes

On this day: June 12
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

On this day: June 12

President's best friend: famous White House pets
Susan Sterner/White House Photo

President's best friend: famous White House pets

12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11

Top 10 TV doctors
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Top 10 TV doctors

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'
Trailer screenshot via Wikimedia Commons

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'

On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9