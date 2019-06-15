Dogs needing new homes flown to Santa Barbara Airport

Dogs flown into Santa Barbara Airport

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Three special passengers arrived at Santa Barbara Airport Friday morning.

With their shelter in Coalinga closing as new leadership takes over, Duncan, Kilo and Penelope needed a new home. Otherwise, they likely would have been euthanized.

That's when the Santa Barbara Humane Society offered some help.

"Amanda volunteers for the Coalinga Animal Shelter, and she reached out to me," Humane Society Director of Operations Karen Terpstra said. "They needed all the dogs out, so they could do some repairs. And she asked if I could take one, and I said ‘Well, we can take all of them.'" And we're just excited to help. We want to help the animals."

The Humane Society has taken in animals from other shelters before, during fires and disasters. But Friday's arrival was unusual: it came by airplane.

The organization Pilots N Paws finds volunteer pilots to fly animals across the country to new homes.

"[The organization] connects pilots that are willing to fly the animals, and we help get dogs to safety," said Julian Javor, who flew the dogs to Santa Barbara on Friday. "As you heard, a lot of these dogs would be euthanized otherwise."

Javor volunteers on the weekends to fly for Pilots N Paws. He says he's flown more than 30 flights and 160 animals so far, and has had as many as 27 animals in his plane at one time.

He knows that the flights are often life-saving.

"It's amazing, honestly," Javor said. "It's exhausting. And most people would say working a full-time job and then flying full-time on the weekends might be really tiring, but it's so fulfilling. I don't care how tiring it is."

And Javor says Duncan, Kilo and Penelope made the trip easy.

"On the plane they were all super funny," he said. "They were fighting for who can sit up in the cockpit with us. It was really cute. They were perfect passengers."

For those that were taking care of these dogs at the shelter in Coalinga, the journey is bittersweet.

"We've really grown to love these dogs on their own," Amanda Audet-Griffin of the Coalinga shelter said. "So it's just been amazing to actually get the help that they needed."

Now the dogs are at the Humane Society, hoping a local family can take them home soon.