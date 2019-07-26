Death of oil-covered owl highlights the need for new Wildlife Care Network facility

Death of oilcovered owl highlights...

GOLETA, Calif. - Heartbreaking images of an oil-soaked owl, rescued earlier this week, sent a wave of compassionate concern throughout the community.

While the animal, unfortunately, succumbed to its injuries, this highlights the need for an improved local facility with more resources

Officials with the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network see over 300 aquatic birds that have come into contact with oil every year. There were three at their facility just on Thursday.

The only reason Elaine Ibarra knew the bird she rescued was a Great Horned Owl, was when it opened its eyes

“It was extremely sad at first. The oil was everywhere, the owl basically had no shape,” said Ibarra, Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network’s Director of Animal Care.

Ibarra rescued this young owl Monday. She was somewhere between Ventura and Ojai on her way to work when she got the call. She speculates that it was chasing prey and accidentally fell into a contained oil pit. Ibarra says she quickly scoped out the area and didn't see any oil on the ground.

“When I say more than 100 percent covered, I mean inside the mouth, inside the ears and then some,” said Ibarra.

Ibarra says washing a bird is an intense process and extremely dangerous for the animal in the best of circumstances, requiring a minimum of three people and it can’t exceed twenty minutes. “You try so hard with some of these animals, even though you know there may not be much more you can do but we are trained and we are ready. The facilities that we have here are not, they’re not state of the art,” she said.

So the oiled owl was transported to the International Bird Rescue in San Pedro where he died Thursday morning.

“There was oil in his lungs and his air sack which is another part of the respiratory system and in his stomach,” said Ibarra.

The Wildlife Care Network has the one and only wash sink available between Morro Bay and Long Beach. San Pedro has four.

“As you know, we’re building a new facility that will have better equipment. In that same 12 minutes I could have washed that bird so much better if I had what we will be building,” said Ibarra.

A dire situation from the beginning, Ibarra says this owl’s fate was a horrible accident, an anomaly. In her close to ten-year career, Ibarra has “only seen two birds who were that oiled."

However, it highlights just how vital this new facility will be.

Officials hope to break ground within a year but they need support.

“It’s not a matter of if there will be another spill, it’s when there will be another spill. So we need to be ready and again we have the training, we have some of the equipment, the new building will be that much better for the animals in our care,” said Ibarra.

Ibarra also points out that they want the oil companies to feel comfortable reaching out to them if they help because it’s all about the animals.

Animal advocates say they’re always in need of volunteers, transport drivers and monetary backing to help keep the lights on.

They could also always use more beach and bath towels, gloves, Dawn soap and pillowcases. For more information on how to get involved, click here.