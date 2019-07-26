Animals

Death of oil-covered owl highlights the need for new Wildlife Care Network facility

By:

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 11:17 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:51 PM PDT

Death of oilcovered owl highlights...

GOLETA, Calif. - Heartbreaking images of an oil-soaked owl, rescued earlier this week, sent a wave of compassionate concern throughout the community. 

While the animal, unfortunately, succumbed to its injuries, this highlights the need for an improved local facility with more resources 

Officials with the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network see over 300 aquatic birds that have come into contact with oil every year. There were three at their facility just on Thursday. 

The only reason Elaine Ibarra knew the bird she rescued was a Great Horned Owl, was when it opened its eyes

“It was extremely sad at first. The oil was everywhere, the owl basically had no shape,” said Ibarra, Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network’s Director of Animal Care. 

Ibarra rescued this young owl Monday. She was somewhere between Ventura and Ojai on her way to work when she got the call. She speculates that it was chasing prey and accidentally fell into a contained oil pit. Ibarra says she quickly scoped out the area and didn't see any oil on the ground. 

“When I say more than 100 percent covered, I mean inside the mouth, inside the ears and then some,” said Ibarra.

Ibarra says washing a bird is an intense process and extremely dangerous for the animal in the best of circumstances, requiring a minimum of three people and it can’t exceed twenty minutes. “You try so hard with some of these animals, even though you know there may not be much more you can do but we are trained and we are ready. The facilities that we have here are not, they’re not state of the art,” she said. 

So the oiled owl was transported to the International Bird Rescue in San Pedro where he died Thursday morning. 

“There was oil in his lungs and his air sack which is another part of the respiratory system and in his stomach,” said Ibarra.

The Wildlife Care Network has the one and only wash sink available between Morro Bay and Long Beach. San Pedro has four.

“As you know, we’re building a new facility that will have better equipment. In that same 12 minutes I could have washed that bird so much better if I had what we will be building,” said Ibarra. 

A dire situation from the beginning, Ibarra says this owl’s fate was a horrible accident, an anomaly. In her close to ten-year career, Ibarra has “only seen two birds who were that oiled."

However, it highlights just how vital this new facility will be.

Officials hope to break ground within a year but they need support. 

“It’s not a matter of if there will be another spill, it’s when there will be another spill. So we need to be ready and again we have the training, we have some of the equipment, the new building will be that much better for the animals in our care,” said Ibarra. 

Ibarra also points out that they want the oil companies to feel comfortable reaching out to them if they help because it’s all about the animals. 

Animal advocates say they’re always in need of volunteers, transport drivers and monetary backing to help keep the lights on. 

They could also always use more beach and bath towels, gloves, Dawn soap and pillowcases. For more information on how to get involved, click here. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Celebrity Scientologists
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Celebrity Scientologists

On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

Sexy tennis stars
Ian Walton/Getty Images

Sexy tennis stars

Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated
FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated

Britney Spears through the years
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Britney Spears through the years

On this day: July 24
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 24

On this day: July 23
NASA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 23

States with the most drunken drivers
iStock/EasyBuy4u

States with the most drunken drivers

Celebrity New Yorkers
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Celebrity New Yorkers

Protesters demand Puerto Rico governor's resignation
Getty Images

Protesters demand Puerto Rico governor's resignation

Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

Most memorable MTV VMAs moments ever
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Most memorable MTV VMAs moments ever

On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22

On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20