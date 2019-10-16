La Casa de la Raza hangs urgent banner about current status

La Casa de la Raza looking for $2-million donation during dire times. (John Palminteri /KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - La Casa de la Raza hung a banner to tell the Santa Barbara community it is in a dire situation due to financial issues.

Funding has been a source of operational issues for several years.

Tuesday, the sign said there were 10 days left.

A GoFundMe page shows it needs $2 million.

$3755 has been donated thus far.

La Casa has been helping the Latino community since 1971 with issues relating to immigration, politics, recreation, education and the arts.

It's also served as a safe spot for those who have political or domestic fears.

For more information, visit their website.