Health

Walk raises awareness to end mental health and suicide stigmas

Hundres walked in "Walk to End Darkness" walk

Posted: Sep 09, 2018 04:28 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2018 04:28 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - People walked together to help end the stigma of mental health and suicide on Sunday.

Hundreds of people showed up to Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara for the "Out of the Darkness" walk.

The goal is to raise awareness and funds allowing the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to invest in research, educational programs, and support survivors of suicide loss. 

"People are coming to know where they can turn, said Jina Carvalho, co-chair of the walk. "If they are worried, even after the loss, they don't know where to go; it's really important to put a face to these agencies."

Organizers estimate that more than 60 people died by suicide in Santa Barbara last year. 

 

