SLO County Jail unveils new medical facility

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office unveiled the new Medical Programs Unit at the County Jail. (SLO County Sheriff's Office)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Jail has a new medical facility.

The Sheriff's Office unveiled the new Medical Programs Unit (MPU) at the County Jail on Wednesday. The new 8,000 square foot facility will serve the inmate's medical, dental, and mental health needs, as well as support other programs at the Jail.

The new facility consists of three offices, three classrooms, two exam rooms, a dental suite, and mental health consultation rooms.

The Sheriff's Office says the two exam rooms will increase the number of patient examinations, while the dental suite will allow inmates to be seen at the jail instead of previously being seen offsite.